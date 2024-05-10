'I am sad' – Another major injury blow for Brighton ahead of Newcastle
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi expects to be without leading scorer Joao Pedro for the trip to Newcastle.
Pedro scored his 20th goal of the season in the 1-0 win against Aston Villa but sustained an injury in training this week.
"Maybe Joao Pedro has a problem of the ankle and it is sad news for us,” said De Zerbi. “I don't know [if he will play again this season] today it happened and I don't know if tomorrow he can play. I am sad for that as Joao is important, because Julio Enciso and Ansu Fati are not the best physical condition.”
On the plus side, Adam Lallana and Tariq Lamptey could be available for selection but Evan Ferguson (ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (back), Solly March (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Pervis Estupinan (ankle), Jan Paul van Hecke (thigh) and James Milner (thigh) remain sidelined.
Meanwhile, Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier will hope to prove his fitness for England’s Euro 2024 finals campaign this weekend after return to training following a two-month lay-off with a calf injury.
