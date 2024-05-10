'I am sad' – Another major injury blow for Brighton ahead of Newcastle

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, has numerous injury issues ahead of the Newcastle match

All the latest team news for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi expects to be without leading scorer Joao Pedro for the trip to Newcastle.

Pedro scored his 20th goal of the season in the 1-0 win against Aston Villa but sustained an injury in training this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Maybe Joao Pedro has a problem of the ankle and it is sad news for us,” said De Zerbi. “I don't know [if he will play again this season] today it happened and I don't know if tomorrow he can play. I am sad for that as Joao is important, because Julio Enciso and Ansu Fati are not the best physical condition.”

On the plus side, Adam Lallana and Tariq Lamptey could be available for selection but Evan Ferguson (ankle), Kaoru Mitoma (back), Solly March (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (foot), Pervis Estupinan (ankle), Jan Paul van Hecke (thigh) and James Milner (thigh) remain sidelined.