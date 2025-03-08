I asked Artificial Intelligence to predict Brighton vs Fulham – and surprisingly it agreed with Chris Sutton

Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Fulham to the Amex Stadium on Saturday

Brighton vs Fulham at the Amex Stadium on Saturday is a tough one to predict – so I asked Artificial Intelligence for a bit of help.

The Seagulls have been on an impressive run since their 7-0 thrashing at Nottingham Forest on February 1.

The extra-time victory in the FA Cup at Newcastle last weekend was a fifth straight win in all competitions.

Brighton lost 3-1 in the Premier League at Fulham earlier this season

Brighton host Fulham, who are also in good form, on Saturday when another three points would lift them into the top six as the battle for European qualification intensifies.

Victory would push Brighton four points clear of Fulham, who are currently ninth and have their own European ambitions.

It’s set to be a stern test for the Seagulls at the Amex, so I asked Grok, a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed by xAI, to give its verdict.

Grok said: "Predicting the score for the Brighton v Fulham Premier League match on March 8, 2025, at the American Express Stadium involves considering current form, historical trends, and available data,” said the technology.

It then stated both are in good form and have European ambitions, before delving into goals per game statistics and injuries to both teams. It then, quite rightly, mentioned that Fulham are Brighton’s “bogey team”. They are unbeaten in their last nine meetings, winning four of the last five.

Grok then added: “Fulham’s away form is solid, with only one loss in their last nine Premier League away games, and they’ve scored in every league match since the opening day.”

After more analysis of the data, it gave its verdict in Brighton’s favour. “Given Brighton’s attacking form (23 goals in their last 10 games) and Fulham’s resilience on the road (13 goals in their last 10), both teams are likely to score,” said Grok

“However, Brighton’s home strength could tip the balance slightly. I predict a Brighton 2-1 Fulham result, reflecting Brighton’s recent scoring streak and home advantage.”

Surprisingly BBC pundit Chris Sutton – no doubt taking on board similar data and research – agreed.

“Both of these teams are doing well and whoever wins it will feel like they are right in the mix for a top-five finish,” wrote the former Chelsea and Blackburn striker for his BBC predictions column.

“Brighton are on their best run of the season and have won five games in a row since their 7-0 defeat by Nottingham Forest, while Fulham have won four of their past five away league games.

“I feel like anything could happen here so there is no science behind this prediction, but I am going to go with my instincts.

“My gut feeling is that we will get a winner... and I am picking Brighton to take the points. Sutton's prediction: 2-1.”

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said: “Fulham will be a big challenge. They have played an unbelievable season. They play very compact as a team, they have individual quality, so we have to raise our standards.

"We have to be better than we were in the last weeks, because if you think it will continue like this just by saying it will continue like this, you think wrong. We have to really climb and reach our peaks and try to get to the next level.”

