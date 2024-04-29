Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on during the painful Premier League match at AFC Bournemouth

Roberto De Zerbi has urged his flagging Brighton players to rediscover their “soul, honour and pride” ahead of their four remaining matches.

The Seagulls are without a win in six after slipping to a 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Sunday.

Lying third in the Premier League when they won the reverse fixture at the end of September, Brighton are now down to 12th.

Next up for Albion is Aston Villa at the Amex this Sunday, followed by Newcastle, Man United and then Chelsea.

Their hopes of a return to Europe are over and Italian boss De Zerbi is concerned they are lacking in motivation.

“Injuries are a factor, but motivation as well,” he said. “Motivation in football is 80 per cent of our work.

“In my time every game is a big challenge, a big target. In this moment, too many points from Europe, we are working for an unclear target but I can’t accept a game without soul.

“We have to stop this moment quickly. I have a big respect for my players and I know they are suffering in the same way, but we have to be honest with ourselves.