'I can't' - Three Brighton players expected to leave in final week of the transfer window

The Seagulls have already seen a number of high-profile exits as Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Rob Sanchez have all moved on this summer.

Caicedo went for a record £115m to Chelsea, while Mac Allister made his switch to Liverpool earlier this window for an initial fee of £35m. Sanchez, who fell out of favour with Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi last term, joined Caicedo at Chelsea for around £20m.

Overall it’s been pretty impressive figures on the incoming front but the exits of Caicedo and Mac Allister significantly weakened De Zerbi's first team squad. Brighton acted smartly early in the window to cover their losses with experienced midfielder James Milner and Mo Dahoud arriving on free transfers from Liverpool and Dortmund respectively. Goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen joined for around £16m from Anderlecht and Brazilian defender Igor Julio signed for £15m from Fiorentina. Attacker Joao Pedro was Albion's record signing as the Brazil ace was drafted in from Watford for £30m.

Roberto De Zerbi, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, would like more players to arrive before the window closes

De Zerbi is keen for Brighton to do further business in the coming days, with 19-year-old midfielder Carlos Baleba expected to arrive from Lille for around £25m in the next day or two. An attacker could also be on the cards to cover the loss of Julio Enciso, who is expected to be out for the next four months with a knee issue.

Here are the three Brighton players who could be on the move before the window closes on September 1.

Steven Alzate: The 24-year-old midfielder had a decent loan last season in Belgium with Standard Liege. The Colombia international was said to have made a good impression on De Zerbi in pre-season but it seems he remains well down the midfield pecking order – despite the exits of Mac Allister and Caicedo. Fiorentina and Sevilla are both reportedly keen on Alzate and could be tempted to prepare a permanent move for the player who has progressed through the youth ranks and been with Brighton since 2017. He is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2024.

Andi Zeqiri: Another who enjoyed a productive loan last season as the Swiss international striker fired in the goals for FC Basel. The 24-year-old Joined Brighton for around £4m from Lausanne-Sport in 2020 and has had loans at FC Augsburg and then Basel. Expected to be a number of takers for Zeqiri across Europe, while Championship clubs Leicester and Southampton are both keen on a permanent deal.