'I can't' – Tony Bloom sends transfer warning as Man United identify perfect strike partner for Rasmus Højlund
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ferguson, 18, has impressed at Brighton and just prior to the international break netted a hat-trick in the 3-1 win against Newcastle at the American Express Stadium.
Ferguson has since been forced to withdraw from the Ireland squad with a knee issue but hopes to be fit to face Man United at Old Trafford this Saturday.
The Brighton striker netted 12 goals in all-competitions last term and already has four to his name this season. Tottenham have previously registered their interest in Ferguson, with Premier League champions Manchester City closely tracking his progress. Man United are also in the running and see Ferguson as an ideal partner for their new Danish striker Rasmus Højlund.
The Ireland striker – who turned down an approach from Liverpool – joined Brighton in 2021 from Bohemians and is contracted with the Seagulls until June 2028.
Brighton have a reputation for selling their top talents but only do so when the time and money is right for them. Their chairman Tony Bloom is a shrewd operator in the transfer market and insists no deal for Ferguson will be made in January, meaning a bidding war between the top clubs in the Premier League could happen this summer.
“I don’t like to do much business in January,” Bloom previously told fans. “I can’t foresee any of our main players being sold in January. We just don’t do that. I’m not saying certain players might not be sold but none of our main players.”