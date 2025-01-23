'I can't wait' - Transfer decision made as Man United target confirms move to Premier League strugglers

Brighton's Paraguayan striker #10 Julio Enciso has joined Ipswich

Ipswich have completed the loan signing of Julio Enciso from Brighton until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Paraguay international, who has made 12 Premier League appearances for the Seagulls this season, joins Kieran McKenna’s side as they continue their bid for survival.

Enciso could be in line to make his Ipswich debut when they travel to Liverpool on Saturday. The Albion ace opted to join Ipswich but had been linked with move to Valencia, Borussia Dortmund and even a late bid from manchester United. “I am so happy to be here,” he told TownTV.

“The conversations with the manager have been good. I am very grateful to him and the club for believing in me. I can’t wait to get going.

“I’m a real fighter and I will do my best in every game.”

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “Julio wants to play regularly, and that is not something we can guarantee with so many options in our attacking positions. Ipswich have offered Julio the possibility of more regular game time, and the move is the right one for all concerned. “We will keep a close eye on his progress as the season continues, and we wish him well for his time with Ipswich.” The 20-year-old has made 57 appearances for Albion since joining in 2022, scoring four goals, including the Premier League Goal of the Season for the 2022/23 season with his incredible strike against Manchester City.