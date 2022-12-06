'I caused trouble' - Brighton ace makes honest Japan penalty shootout admission amid passionate 2026 FIFA World Cup vow

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Kaoru Mitoma admitted he takes full responsibility for Japan’s heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16.

The winger took the Blue Samurai’s second kick in the shootout after the game had finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra-time.

Mitoma’s spot-kick was successfully saved by Croatia keeper Dominik Livaković, but the 25-year-old wasn’t the only Japan star who was thwarted by the Dinamo Zagreb stopper.

Livaković also kept out ex-Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino and former Southampton defender Maya Yoshida as the Blue Samurai were cruelly denied a first-ever appearance in the quarter-finals of a FIFA World Cup.

“I am responsible”, Mitoma told reporters, via Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun. “I caused trouble. I am sorry for those who had a stronger desire than I did.”

Mitoma was introduced by Japan boss Hajime Moriyasu on 64 minutes and looked energetic in spells.

The flying winger hit a stinging effort in the first half of extra-time, after a 50-yard run, that was palmed away by Livaković.

Mitoma continued: “I was ready to carry the torch from people like [Yuto] Nagatomo, and I put myself up for the penalty shootout. I thought I was resolutely prepared. But maybe it just wasn’t enough.”

The Blue Samurai created shockwaves in Qatar after recording unlikely victories over past FIFA World Cup winners Germany and Spain in Group E.

Mitoma famously, and somewhat controversially, provided an assist in Japan’s final group game against Spain.

Ao Tanaka bundled home from close-range to give the Blue Samurai a 2-1 lead, but the goal was only given following a lengthy VAR review after it appeared the ball had gone out of play before Brighton’s Mitoma cut it back from the byline.

The win meant Japan topped Group E ahead of Spain, and saw Germany exit the FIFA World Cup at the group stage for just the second time in their history.

But, despite Japan claiming two high-profile scalps, the defeat to Croatia was a sore one for Mitoma.

The 25-year-old vowed he would come back stronger at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States, and promised to lead the Blue Samurai into the quarter-finals for the first time.

He said: “I must become a player who can make the team win. A great player is the one who can perform big at the World Cup and lead the team to the final eight.