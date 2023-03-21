'I could stay' - Brighton midfielder makes honest transfer admission amid excellent loan spell

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Steve Alzate has revealed that he ‘could stay’ at Belgian loan club Standard de Liège next season.

The Colombia international has proven to be a hit at Stade Maurice Dufrasne since joining Standard on a season-long loan in September.

He has played in all but three of Les Rouches’ Jupiler Pro League games this season. Alzate has made 21 league appearances for Standard – starting 19 times – and has scored two goals and registered two assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 24-year-old has found himself down the midfield pecking order at the Amex. The emergence of Alexis Mac Allister and Moisés Caicedo, alongside the experience of Pascal Groß and Adam Lallana, and signing of Billy Gilmour meant Alzate had to depart East Sussex in search of first team football.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Steve Alzate (right) has revealed that he ‘could stay’ at Belgian loan club Standard de Liège next season. Picture by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Alzate, whose contract reportedly expires in 2024, is expected to return to Brighton at the end of his loan, but the midfielder hinted that he could extend his adventure in Liège.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Belgian outlet DH Les Sports+, Alzate said: “Football is sometimes fun and I could stay [at Standard], yes.

“I like this club, I like the people. I feel important.

“I know I still belong to Brighton but we will sit down with both clubs at the end of the season to discuss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Premier League is the biggest league in the world and returning there is also a goal. But part of me wants to stay at Standard.”

Having signed from Leyton Orient in July 2017, Alzate made his first-team debut for the Seagulls in August 2019.

He played the full 90 minutes in Albion’s 2–1 win at Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup, setting up Glenn Murray's late winner

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad