'I could stay' - Brighton midfielder makes honest transfer admission amid excellent loan spell

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Steve Alzate has revealed that he ‘could stay’ at Belgian loan club Standard de Liège next season.

By Matt Pole
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:40 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 14:48 GMT

The Colombia international has proven to be a hit at Stade Maurice Dufrasne since joining Standard on a season-long loan in September.

He has played in all but three of Les Rouches’ Jupiler Pro League games this season. Alzate has made 21 league appearances for Standard – starting 19 times – and has scored two goals and registered two assists.

The 24-year-old has found himself down the midfield pecking order at the Amex. The emergence of Alexis Mac Allister and Moisés Caicedo, alongside the experience of Pascal Groß and Adam Lallana, and signing of Billy Gilmour meant Alzate had to depart East Sussex in search of first team football.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Steve Alzate (right) has revealed that he ‘could stay’ at Belgian loan club Standard de Liège next season. Picture by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images
Alzate, whose contract reportedly expires in 2024, is expected to return to Brighton at the end of his loan, but the midfielder hinted that he could extend his adventure in Liège.

Speaking to Belgian outlet DH Les Sports+, Alzate said: “Football is sometimes fun and I could stay [at Standard], yes.

“I like this club, I like the people. I feel important.

“I know I still belong to Brighton but we will sit down with both clubs at the end of the season to discuss.

“The Premier League is the biggest league in the world and returning there is also a goal. But part of me wants to stay at Standard.”

Having signed from Leyton Orient in July 2017, Alzate made his first-team debut for the Seagulls in August 2019.

He played the full 90 minutes in Albion’s 2–1 win at Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup, setting up Glenn Murray's late winner

Alzate has gone on to make 51 appearances for Brighton, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

