'I decide' – Roberto De Zerbi explains surprise Ansu Fati substitution at Chelsea

Fati, 20, has shown glimpses of his potential since his arrival on a season long loan from the Catalan giants late in the summer window.

The Spain international made his Brighton debut from the bench in the 3-1 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford as a 64th minute replacement for Adam Lallana. Fati then made his home debut and played a full 90 minutes in the painful 3-2 loss to AEK Athens in the Europa League – but was then back on the bench for the 3-1 home win against Bournemouth. He was introduced in the second half against the Cherries and played a key role for the Seagulls as they came from behind to help Brighton move up to third in the Premier League.

He then played just 45 minutes at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup loss before he was withdrawn and replaced by Solly March at halftime. It raised concerns that Fati could be a doubt for this Saturday’s Premier League clash at Villa Park but head coach De Zerbi said it’s best to take a cautious approach and does not want to risk an injury, with Villa, Marseille and Liverpool on the horizon.

Brighton's Spanish striker Ansu Fati played just 45 minutes against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

"Before the game I spoke with him," said the Italian. “Because Ansu played 45 minutes on Sunday against Bournemouth. Now, when I decide the first XI I stay in the office with my staff and the medical staff, because Ansu in the last period (with Barcelona) didn't play so many games.