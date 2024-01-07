‘I didn’t know’ – Roberto De Zerbi makes surprise João Pedro admission after striker bags FA Cup brace at Stoke
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 22-year-old has been imperious for the Seagulls since signing from Championship outfit Watford in the summer.
Pedro bagged a second half double in Albion’s 4-2 FA Cup third round win at Stoke City to take his goal tally to 15 for the season.
He has equalled Brighton favourite Glenn Murray’s haul from the 2018-19 campaign. The Brazilian is now seven goals behind Michael Robinson’s Albion top-flight record of 22, which came in the 1980-81 season.
Speaking to BBC Sport, De Zerbi said: “The credit for João Pedro goes to the club. The recruitment department told me the name of Joao. I didn't know him before he came with us.
“He is improving but I would like him to start the game in the beginning not in the second half.”
Pedro’s brace was his second in three games in all competitions, but De Zerbi called on the hotshot to kick on and ‘reach a higher level’.
The Italian added: “I love João Pedro and I know his potential. I know how he can improve and become important for us.
“For us this level of performance is enough but I think he can reach a higher level and to reach that level he can play better.”