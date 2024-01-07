Roberto De Zerbi admitted he ‘didn’t know’ who João Pedro was before Brighton & Hove Albion completed a club record £30m deal to bring the Brazilian to Sussex.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 22-year-old has been imperious for the Seagulls since signing from Championship outfit Watford in the summer.

Pedro bagged a second half double in Albion’s 4-2 FA Cup third round win at Stoke City to take his goal tally to 15 for the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has equalled Brighton favourite Glenn Murray’s haul from the 2018-19 campaign. The Brazilian is now seven goals behind Michael Robinson’s Albion top-flight record of 22, which came in the 1980-81 season.

STOKE ON TRENT, ENGLAND - JANUARY 06: Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Stoke City and Brighton and Hove Albion at Bet365 Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Stoke on Trent, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Speaking to BBC Sport, De Zerbi said: “The credit for João Pedro goes to the club. The recruitment department told me the name of Joao. I didn't know him before he came with us.

“He is improving but I would like him to start the game in the beginning not in the second half.”

Pedro’s brace was his second in three games in all competitions, but De Zerbi called on the hotshot to kick on and ‘reach a higher level’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Italian added: “I love João Pedro and I know his potential. I know how he can improve and become important for us.