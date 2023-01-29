Brighton knocked Liverpool out of the fourth round of the FA Cup thanks to a last-gasp 92nd minute winner - but how did they get on without wantaway midfielder Moises Caicedo?

Roberto De Zerbi was unhappy with Brighton's display despite the 2-1 FA Cup win against Liverpool

Albion came from behind to beat the FA Cup holders 2-1 thanks to a deflected goal from Lewis Dunk and then a Kaoru Mitoma banger. Brighton went into the game off the back of some negative momentum off the field: Moises Caicedo publicly pushing for a move to Arsenal. Roberto De Zerbi responded by banishing the Ecuadorian from the squad until the January transfer window ends.

Analysis

Caicedo was a key part of the absolute demolition of Liverpool two weeks ago in the Premier League where Brighton ran out 3-0 winners at The Amex.

Jurgen Klopp said Brighton were 'absolutely brilliant' that day and he was 'surprised it wasn't more' than 3-0. The 21-year-old midfielder ranks in the top 20 per cent in the Premier League for interceptions, pass accuracy, and tackles per 90 minutes, according to fbref.com

A partnership of Caicedo and Mac Allister looks to be at a Champions League level; both are dynamic, clever, all action players who have become formidable under De Zerbi. However, all good things must come to an end. Pascal Gross, a man who has played in every position for Albion except in goal, was given the nod to fill in for Caicedo in the double pivot alongside Alexis Mac Allister in the FA Cup tie.

The German had big shoes to fill and was always going to be under the microscope. Albion looked vulnerable early on as Liverpool sliced through the middle of the park with relative ease via slick play from the trio of Stefan Bajectic, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita. Jurgen Klopp's men got the first goal, and the omission of Caicedo felt glaringly obvious as Pascal Gross was unable to track back in time to stop Harvey Elliott from breaking away and scoring.

It feels quite clear, at the age of 31, Gross does not have the legs to do what Caicedo does in the middle. His addition in the middle must be a temporary solution to what is a complex problem if Albion want to continue to try and break into Europe.

Albion also felt out of rhythm in comparison to their first performance against Liverpool, where the square rondo of Lewis Dunk, Levi Colwill, Alexis Mac Allister and Caicedo had Liverpool chasing shadows for 90 minutes. De Zerbi will now need to find a suitable partner for Mac Allister quick time if he wants to continue overthrowing the Premier League establishment.

After the game, De Zerbi admitted: "I didn't like the game. We made too many mistakes, simple mistakes. We have to work. We have to improve to achieve a higher level."

It feels like the Brighton will need to enter the market to get a Caicedo replacement.

Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey made a rare start under De Zerbi, with the Italian preferring Pascal Gross at right back since he took over. The Ghana international full-back offered electric pace and some quality forward runs against Liverpool as well as some important last ditch tackles.

However, when in good positions the quality of his passing was poor. De Zerbi, whose philosophy focuses heavily on possession, will surely want more from the young full back.

Lamptey said after the game: "There's been a change. In football, we have to be adaptable. Looking at the gaffer's new ideas and taking that on board is making me improve my levels to where I know I can get to. Keep listening to him and take my chance."

