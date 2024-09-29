‘I don’t’ - Brighton boss Fabian Hurzler disagrees with penalty decision after dramatic loss to Chelsea

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler voiced his opinion on a penalty call following Brighton’s loss away to Chelsea.

Brighton were caught short on Saturday, September 28 and lost to 4-2 to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

In the clash, Cole Palmer became the first player in Premier League history to score four first-half goals which stumped the Seagulls.

Following the game, Fabian Hurzeler spoke in a post-match press conference about what went wrong for his side. The Brighton boss said: “I think we had a very good start to the game. We controlled the game, we had good positioning, we scored we deserved to score.

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler spoke out after Chelsea were awarded a penalty following Baleba's challenge on Sancho. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

“Then we gave the game away with silly little mistakes, and after these, we lost a bit of the structure, we were not confident enough in possession and we were not compact enough. It was a bad event after another. We could not stop it.

“They had one amazing player [Cole Palmer] that punished every individual mistake. We should learn from it, we can’t win when we make these easy mistakes, especially in the first half. We have to analyse it… and if necessary we have to adapt some things.”

Brighton had a penalty shout waved off by the referee Peter Bankes after Mitoma had Gusto pressurising him as he went into the box. It seemed like the Chelsea right-back had his hands on the Japanese international’s chest, and the Brighton boss believed it should’ve been given.

Fabian Hurzeler said: “I just experienced in the last two games that we get penalties against us for really easy touches… Today I don’t think you have to really give this penalty... its just an easy body touch. These things happen like several times in the midfield…

“If you give this penalty [Baleba’s push on Sancho], of course I think have to also give a penalty to us in the second half.”