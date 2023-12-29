'I don’t know' - Injuries continue to pile up for Brighton as key pair face race to be fit for West Ham
Brighton were without eight players due to injury for the match at the Amex on Thursday night (December 28) but now Dunk will join their lengthy absentee list for their trip to West Ham on Tuesday (January 2).
That is because that is the 32-year-old’s fifth booking of the season inside the opening 19 games and with that comes a one-match ban
Igor Julio and Facundo Buonanotte also suffered tendon and muscle injuries, respectively, against Spurs and had to be substituted.
Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi said: “I don’t know if they can play the next game at West Ham. Igor could not continue for the second half.”
When asked if Kaoru Mitoma could recover in time for the Asia Cup in January, De Zerbi said the message remains from Brighton’s doctors that the Japan forward is out for four to six weeks. Japan are due to name their squad on New Year’s Day.
Albion winger Simon Adingra was included in the Ivory Coast squad, despite being ruled out for four weeks with a hamstring injury.
On the comfortable win over Tottenham, despite having a depleted squad, De Zerbi said: “I am really proud of the last 10 minutes, it’s too easy to speak about the first 80. We showed incredible courage to defend man-to-man for 90 minutes.”