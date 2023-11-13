Lewis Dunk has withdrawn from the England squad ahead of the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games.

The Brighton captain missed the 1-1 draw against Sheffield United at the Amex on Sunday after suffering an injury in the first-half at Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday.

The 31-year-old pulled up with a groin injury before the half-time whistle in Amsterdam. He tried to carry on but did not emerge for the second-half, with Igor taking his place.

Gareth Southgate's team take on Malta at Wembley on Friday evening, before heading to the Todor Proeski Arena to play North Macedonia next Monday (November 20).

“I don’t know the level of injury,” De Zerbi said, when asked for an update on Dunk on Sunday.