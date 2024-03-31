'I don't need to' - Roberto De Zerbi still undecided on Brighton future after defeat at Liverpool
Following the 2-1 defeat at Liverpool, De Zerbi was asked about his contract situation.
The Italian, whose current deal runs out in 2026, has reportedly drawn interest from clubs around Europe – including Liverpool.
“I’m going to speak to Tony Bloom about next season plans and then I’ll decide,” De Zerbi said.
“To work next season at Brighton, I don't need to extend. At the moment, we finished the discussion about contracts but not because I have decided yet.”
De Zerbi reiterated that he has another two years on his contract and his ‘focus is on Brighton’.
He added: “I would like to speak and listen to the plan of the team."
On the pitch, Albion fellow to a narrow defeat at Anfield despite taking the lead within the first two minutes. Danny Welbeck’s goal was cancelled out by Luis Diaz before Mo Salah struck the winner after the break.
The Seagulls, on another day, could have nicked a point.
In an interview with the BBC, De Zerbi said: "I don't know if we could have played better. We can be happy of the performance.”
He added in his post-match press conference: “We played against a great team. We played well. We didn't defend man to man which gave more possession to Liverpool.
"We have to be proud of our performance. We were without seven injured players, very important players."
