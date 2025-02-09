Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca said his team were let down by the officials in their FA Cup fourth round defeat at Brighton – and warned Albion to expect a ‘different game’ when they meet again later this week.

Despite taking an early lead in fortuitous circumstances, the Blues were beaten by an impressive Brighton team at the Amex on Saturday night (February 8).

Georginio Rutter and Kaoru Mitoma both got on the scoresheet to get the hosts back to winning ways at home for the first time since November.

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca told BBC Sport: "We controlled much better the first half. The second half the only shots they had, we conceded a goal from."

The Italian was unhappy with the winning goal – with Tariq Lamptey accused of using his hand in the build-up. VAR was not in use, as per FA Cup rules, so the goal was not checked. The technology is introduced from the fifth round onwards.

"I think the handball [before Brighton's second goal] is quite clear,” Maresca said. “In the last two or three days there were many different moments in different games. Without VAR it's complicated.

"We tried to come here and make our game. We had a few chances at 2-1. Now we can focus on the Premier League and Conference League.

"We always try to win the games. But in the same way you have to take the consequence of the result."

The two teams meet again at the Amex on Friday, February 14 – this time in the Premier League.

Asked if the result and performance will impact the rematch, Maresca said: “I don't think so. Different competition, different game."

Maresca said his players need to learn how to win when not playing their best, especially after taking the lead.

In his post-match press conference, he told reporters: “I said already to the players weeks ago and I said again tonight, that in terms of the team, we need to learn how to win sometimes a game 1-0. That is what a big club does.”

Maresca also explained his in-game management, as he opted not to bring on an attacker for a defender even after Chelsea fell behind.

He said: “I think in that case, if you change for instance, an attacking player, a winger for defence, I think you expose yourself probably too much.

“Especially against teams [with players] like Mitoma and [Yankuba] Minteh. They can be very dangerous in transition.”

The Chelsea manager said it is ‘a big shame for us’ to be out of the FA Cup but ‘if there is something positive’, it is that ‘now we can be focused in the Premier League’ and in the Conference League’.

He added: “Hopefully we can continue our journey there that for me has been very, very good until now.”