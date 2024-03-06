'I don't want to hear' - Roberto De Zerbi issues strong message to Brighton players ahead of huge Roma test

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Albion have travelled to the eternal city of Rome for their first ever knockout fixture in European competition.

The Europa League round-of-16 first leg sadly comes too soon for the competition’s top scorer, Joao Pedro. The Brazilian continues to struggle with a thigh issue and is expected to return after the next international break, with Liverpool on March 31 a likely return date.

James Milner is also not yet fit, whilst Kaoru Mitoma, Jack Hinshelwood and Solly March are all expected to miss the rest of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi said he does not want to ‘hear any complaints’ as Brighton prepare to face Roma with a number of key players missing. Photo: Mike Hewitt / Getty Images

Asked about Albion’s injury problems in his pre-match press conference, De Zerbi said: "We can either cry and complain or we can try and compete. I have said to my players I don't want to hear complaints.

"We will give it a go. We will be humble. We know what we have done in the last year and a half. This is unprecedented for this club and we are making history."

The Italian spoke of his pride in bringing the team he has achieved history with to the city where he was born.

De Zerbi said: "I’m very proud to be back in my country with my team.

"This is a team I really love. This is a team who can be beaten 3-0 but always fight back. They play with pride and hunger and I am very proud of this team."

Roma’s head coach Daniele De Rossi defined De Zerbi as a genius in his own press conference.

In response, De Zerbi said: “I don't see myself as a genius but see myself better than others. It is true if I will try something different and not worry about the negative consequence."

Asked if Brighton will be fearful of playing in the intimidating Stadio Olimpico, the Albion boss said: “We will see tomorrow about the stadium.

"We played away at Ajax and Athens and won. It's going to be a test but the crowd should give us an extra boost. This is the team that is most similiar to me in terms of dignity.

"Tomorrow's game is no more important that Sunday's game against Nottingham [Forest].”

Although this is the first time the Seagulls have played in a knock-out European match, De Zerbi had experience of a two-legged tie whilst managing FC Shakhtar Donetsk.

"True first time for Brighton not the first time for me,” he said. “It's going to be 180 minutes of a match. We have strike to right balance of being ourselves but at the same time remember it's not over when the final whistle goes."