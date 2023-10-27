BREAKING
'I felt goosebumps' - Former Italy international shares touching Roberto De Zerbi voice message prior to Brighton v Ajax clash

Former Italy international Lele Adani has shared a touching voice message he received from Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi prior to yesterday’s UEFA Europa League contest with Ajax.
By Matt Pole
Published 27th Oct 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 12:27 BST
The Seagulls claimed a historic first win in European football against the 36-time Dutch champions to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Goals in each half from João Pedro and Ansu Fati earned Albion a 2-0 victory in front of a delirious Amex crowd, and moved them just a point behind Group B leaders Marseille.

But prior to Thursday evening’s success over Ajax, ex-Brescia and Fiorentina defender Adani revealed De Zerbi had sent him a voice note detailing how he had ‘felt goosebumps’ while walking around Brighton in the build-up to the huge European clash.

De Zerbi told Adani, as relayed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano: “My friend, I was walking around the city... but how nice is it to see the children with scarves, t-shirts, already waiting for our match?

“I felt goosebumps, unbelievable. How can you miss a tackle, play badly, not try a dribble if you think about these children who dream of that moment?

Football is incredible. I'm 44 years old and I'm still in this state! Just few people can understand it.”

