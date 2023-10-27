Former Italy international Lele Adani has shared a touching voice message he received from Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi prior to yesterday’s UEFA Europa League contest with Ajax.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Seagulls claimed a historic first win in European football against the 36-time Dutch champions to keep alive their hopes of reaching the knockout stages.

Goals in each half from João Pedro and Ansu Fati earned Albion a 2-0 victory in front of a delirious Amex crowd, and moved them just a point behind Group B leaders Marseille.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But prior to Thursday evening’s success over Ajax, ex-Brescia and Fiorentina defender Adani revealed De Zerbi had sent him a voice note detailing how he had ‘felt goosebumps’ while walking around Brighton in the build-up to the huge European clash.

De Zerbi told Adani, as relayed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano: “My friend, I was walking around the city... but how nice is it to see the children with scarves, t-shirts, already waiting for our match?

“I felt goosebumps, unbelievable. How can you miss a tackle, play badly, not try a dribble if you think about these children who dream of that moment?