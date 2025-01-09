'I followed it' - Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler gives Graham Potter verdict as West Ham manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Brighton and Hove Albion head coach spoke to Sussex World about former Albion manager Graham Potter’s move to West Ham.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Brighton manager Graham Potter was announced as the new manager of West Ham this morning (Thursday, January 9).

This is his return to coaching following a lengthy break, following his failed stint at Chelsea. Potter managed just 31 games, losing 11, and left Chelsea in 11th place in the Premier League at the time of his dismissal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a pre-match press conference before Brighton take on Norwich City in the third round of the FA Cup, the current Albion manager gave his thoughts on Graham Potter.

Graham Potter has been announced as the new West Ham manager (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images).

Fabian Hurzeler said: “I talked a lot of times to his assistant coach Bruno… I wish all the best.

"Of course, I followed how they played here at Brighton because I think it’s important as a new coach to understand the history, to understand the past, to understand the philosophy from coaches who worked here before. I followed it and I think it was quite impressive what he achieved with Brighton.

"All the people here I talk to about him, they are talking about him very positively, I think it’s always a good sign when a manager leaves a club and the people talk about him that positively.

"He had great achievements with this club and I wish him and his team all the best for his new job at West Ham.