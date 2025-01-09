'I followed it' - Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler gives Graham Potter verdict as West Ham manager
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Former Brighton manager Graham Potter was announced as the new manager of West Ham this morning (Thursday, January 9).
This is his return to coaching following a lengthy break, following his failed stint at Chelsea. Potter managed just 31 games, losing 11, and left Chelsea in 11th place in the Premier League at the time of his dismissal.
In a pre-match press conference before Brighton take on Norwich City in the third round of the FA Cup, the current Albion manager gave his thoughts on Graham Potter.
Fabian Hurzeler said: “I talked a lot of times to his assistant coach Bruno… I wish all the best.
"Of course, I followed how they played here at Brighton because I think it’s important as a new coach to understand the history, to understand the past, to understand the philosophy from coaches who worked here before. I followed it and I think it was quite impressive what he achieved with Brighton.
"All the people here I talk to about him, they are talking about him very positively, I think it’s always a good sign when a manager leaves a club and the people talk about him that positively.
"He had great achievements with this club and I wish him and his team all the best for his new job at West Ham.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.