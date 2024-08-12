Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler can't wait to unleash new-signing Yankuba Minteh on the Premier League.

Minteh has been excellent in pre-season for the Seagulls and scored his third goal in four outings during the 4-0 friendly win against Villarreal at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

Minteh, 20, joined Brighton for around £30m from Newcastle last month after an impressive loan with Feyenoord last term as he scored 11 goals with six assists in the Eredivisie.

Yankuba Minteh of Brighton has impressed in pre-season since signing from Newcastle

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wanted to keep the Gambian ace at St James' Park but the club were forced into the sale due to financial fair play reasons. “PSR was tight, it was very late,” said Howe just after the transfer was confirmed. “We were backed into a corner and we were in a very difficult position. Very sad."

Newcastle's loss has certainly been Brighton's gain and Minteh is set to make his first Premier League appearance for Albion this Saturday against Everton at Goodison Park.

"Let's wait for the Premier League to start," said Hurzeler when asked if Minteh's impressive pre-season form had surprised him. “I have a clear motto. When you always give 100 per cent in training, you are counter pressing and always trying to improve every day, then you will perform like this in matches. He's a role model for that. I hope he can show the same performance in the Premier League."

Hurzeler, 31, will be become the youngest ever permanent manager in the Premier League this Saturday having joined the club this summer from St Pauli. Brighton have won all four of their pre-season matches under the German and have scored 14 goals in the process.

"It's always difficult to judge after test games," said the former Bayern Munich man. "You can play with more courage when it's about points. The mindset is different. I'm happy with wins. Goals give you confidence. That's the main thing to take out of these games. I see a development and a process. The results will come."