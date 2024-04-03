'I have never seen' - Roberto De Zerbi makes VAR admission after Andy Madley's big Lewis Dunk call at Brentford

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andy Madley checked the pitchside monitor in first half injury-time after Lewis Dunk appeared to be pulled down in the box by Yoane Wissa.

However, the referee decided that Dunk instigated the contact and no penalty was given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

De Zerbi, speaking to BBC Match of the Day, said: “I have never seen a ref go to watch VAR then not give a penalty. But I am sure he looked well."

Roberto De Zerbi, manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, cut a frustrated figure on the sideline as he watched his team draw at Brentford. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Brighton missed the chance to move above Newcastle and West Ham in the race for Europe as they played out a dull 0-0 draw on Wednesday night (April 3).

Boosted by the return of top scorer Joao Pedro – but without Evan Ferguson and Ansu Fati – Albion were ultimately toothless in front of goal on a frustrating night.

Substitute Danny Welbeck had the games’ two best chances but failed to convert them as the clock ticked down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the team’s performance, De Zerbi said: "Yes, I enjoyed a lot today watching my players and team. We worked to win the game, but I believe if we play well and give this type of performance, we will win a lot of games."

Speaking to TNT Sports, he added: "We played very well, we were unlucky and deserved to win. Their last game against Man Utd, they shoot 30 times, so we knew the level of difficulty.

"We played better, especially in the second half we had a lot of chances to score. But today we are disappointed, just not in the performance.