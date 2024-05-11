Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roberto De Zerbi has revealed he wants to keep Pascal Gross and James Milner at the club – with the experienced duo linked with moves away from the club.

Gross, 32, was Albion’s first signing of the Premier League era – costing £3m to buy from Bundesliga club Ingolstadt in May 2017.

The German international – Brighton's record top-flight scorer – was a key figure in the team that secured historic European qualification last season and has maintained that form this term. So much so, he was named Brighton’s player of the year.

"Pascal Gross became a great player, a top, top player for us,” De Zerbi said.

Responding to reports linking Pascal Gross with a move back to the Bundesliga, Roberto De Zerbi said: “I hope he can stay with us." (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

"I think he can play in every big team because he’s smart, a very good player. His passion, attitude are incredible.

"He doesn’t need to receive information or advice. He’s smart, he understands football. I think we have too many potential coaches.

"They can take my job. Adam Lallana [available to face Newcastle] is the same, those two are two big potential coaches. I think they can play for another ten, 15 years though.”

Responding to reports linking Gross with a move back to the Bundesliga, De Zerbi said: “I hope he can stay with us.

"I don’t work for myself, but to help the players to become better. If Pascal has an offer I think we can understand him. I want him to stay with us, but his level is higher than two or three seasons ago.

"I speak like this because I am watching the game and his level, but I don’t know if he has an offer or not. I hope not and I would like him to play with us.”

Veteran James Milner is yet to confirm his future. The former Liverpool man, 38, agreed a one-year contract with Albion last summer – with the the option to extend for another year.

"I would like him to stay because it’s important and off the pitch he’s an important player,” De Zerbi said.

"He deserves to stay another season with us because he was unlucky, he played not so many games and it was tough for us because without James it’s different.”

Milner has been out for months due to a thigh injury – but De Zerbi is hopeful he would be ready for pre-season, if does stay for another year.

De Zerbi gave the same prediction for Kaoru Mitoma (back) and Jack Hinshelwood (foot). However, he was less optimistic when asked if Pervis Estupinan and Solly March will be back by the start of next season.