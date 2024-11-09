'I hope so' - Pep Guardiola is looking to avoid unwanted managerial record against 'outstanding' Brighton
Guardiola finds himself in the rare position of overseeing three consecutive defeats ahead of the Amex Stadium showdown, alongside numerous injury concerns.
The Manchester club have been beaten by Tottenham (Carabao Cup), Bournemouth (Premier League) and Sporting Lisbon (Champions League) over the past ten days.
A defeat at the Amex Stadium this evening (Saturday, November 9) would mark the first time the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has lost four on the bounce – in his entire managerial career.
Alarm bells may be ringing due to the number of injury problems.
Jack Grealish is out with an unspecified injury, while City are also without Rodri (knee – out for the rest of the season), Oscar Bobb (calf), John Stones (foot) and Ruben Dias (muscular).
Guardiola was keen to point out the the recent defeats came in different competitions and added that he doesn’t need to ‘reassure’ his players.
The Spaniard told reporters this week: “Of course we are not used to playing three games in three different competitions.
“It’s football, it’s happened. We know the reason why we struggled, but we are looking forward to the Brighton game and after the international break.
“After that, some players will be coming back better and recover and for all the problems that we have; little problems that every player has, we will solve it, I hope so.
“I have known them for nine years. They have proved many times what they are capable of so it doesn’t change the opinion I have of them.
“Sometimes it happens and you have to understand it.”
Guardiola was also asked about Brighton’s young manager Fabian Hurzeler.
He said of the German: "I’m really impressed with the way they play. They had to make a lot of signings and he is doing an incredible job. They were outstanding against Liverpool but didn't get the result.
"They played really good. They always have been tough away or at home, since Graham Potter, and this will be no exception."
