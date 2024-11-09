Pep Guardiola hates losing and he will pull out all the stops to prevent an historic fourth consecutive defeat when Manchester City face Brighton.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guardiola finds himself in the rare position of overseeing three consecutive defeats ahead of the Amex Stadium showdown, alongside numerous injury concerns.

The Manchester club have been beaten by Tottenham (Carabao Cup), Bournemouth (Premier League) and Sporting Lisbon (Champions League) over the past ten days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defeat at the Amex Stadium this evening (Saturday, November 9) would mark the first time the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss has lost four on the bounce – in his entire managerial career.

Pep Guardiola hates losing and he will pull out all the stops to stop a historic fourth consecutive defeat when Manchester City face Brighton. (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Alarm bells may be ringing due to the number of injury problems.

Jack Grealish is out with an unspecified injury, while City are also without Rodri (knee – out for the rest of the season), Oscar Bobb (calf), John Stones (foot) and Ruben Dias (muscular).

Guardiola was keen to point out the the recent defeats came in different competitions and added that he doesn’t need to ‘reassure’ his players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spaniard told reporters this week: “Of course we are not used to playing three games in three different competitions.

“It’s football, it’s happened. We know the reason why we struggled, but we are looking forward to the Brighton game and after the international break.

“After that, some players will be coming back better and recover and for all the problems that we have; little problems that every player has, we will solve it, I hope so.

“I have known them for nine years. They have proved many times what they are capable of so it doesn’t change the opinion I have of them.

“Sometimes it happens and you have to understand it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guardiola was also asked about Brighton’s young manager Fabian Hurzeler.

He said of the German: "I’m really impressed with the way they play. They had to make a lot of signings and he is doing an incredible job. They were outstanding against Liverpool but didn't get the result.

"They played really good. They always have been tough away or at home, since Graham Potter, and this will be no exception."