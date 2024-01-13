'I knew' - Brighton ace issues emotional injury update after four month nightmare

Brighton star Solly March continues his recovery from a serious knee injury in Dubai during the warm weather training camp

Brighton winger Solly March knew he sustained a serious injury back in October the moment he landed awkwardly on the turf at the Etihad Stadium.

March, 29, had been playing some of the best football of his career earlier in the season but it came to an abrupt halt during the 2-1 loss at Man City.

The Albion ace was tracking back and tried to challenge City's Bernardo Silva when he fell and twisted his standing leg.

Brighton's Solly March covers his face before being stretchered off injured at Man City last October

"It was out of nowhere," March explained to the Albion website. "I landed, turned and twisted a bit funny. I have had that pain a few times before and you hear a bit of a twist, crunch and pop maybe and you know it is not going to be great and you hope for the best after that. I knew it was going to be a serious injury."

March has not featured since and continues his recovery with Brighton in Dubai during the warm weather training camp.

Brighton resume action against Wolves on January 22 but March is still a way off full fitness and could be out until the end of the season.

March said: "Recovery is slow and it takes time and even when you have been there before and you what it takes to comeback. It is tough.

"There a lot of down times when you are watching a game and you are thinking you should be playing and training.

"The gym at the training ground overlooks everyone coming out to train. So you are doing the rehab and everyone is training and you are wishing you were out there. But you just have to deal with it the best you can in the moment."

During his absence Brighton have continued to perform well. The Seagulls are eighth in the Premier League, they are through to the knockout stages of the Europa League and are into the fourth round of the FA Cup.

