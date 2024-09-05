'I knew' – Pascal Gross reveals the real reason he left Brighton after Fabian Hurzeler talks

All the latest transfer news and gossip for Brighton and Hove Albion and across the Premier League

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton legend Pascal Gross revealed new head coach Fabian Hurzeler did all he could to convince him to stay at the club.

Gross, 33, left the Seagulls during the summer transfer window to join Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund for around £6m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German midfielder was a key figure for Brighton since their promotion to the Premier League in 2018. He was Albion’s first top flight signing as he joined from FC Ingolstadt 04 for around £2.5m and went on to make 261 appearances, with 32 goals and 52 assists.

Pascal Gross joined Dortmund after seven successful seasons in the Premier League with Brighton

His reliable presence and versatility on the field made him a favourite of the fans and also Albion’s former boss Roberto De Zerbi.

Albion’s new German head coach Hurzeler publicly stated he wanted Gross to stay for at least another season but the lure of Dortmund – his boyhood club – and Champions League football, proved impossible for Gross to resist.

“We spoke openly. I also told him that it had nothing to do with him,” said Gross to Kicker on his talks with Hurzeler. “The club also tried everything again. But it was all about timing. Because of my age, I had to do this now, even though there was a lot to be said for staying. I really wanted to take this step to Dortmund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I can play in the Champions League for a giant club and compete at the highest level in Germany. This appeal was great because my feeling since I left Ingolstadt was always that my story in the Bundesliga was still unfinished.

“I always said I was open to returning to Germany if everything fell into place – even though I knew what I had at Brighton.

“I had a great time and a lot of fun there. But when the offer came from Dortmund, it was clear to me that I definitely wanted to do it."

Since losing Gross, Brighton embarked on a massive £200m summer spend, including midfielders Mats Wieffer, Matt O’Riley, Brajan Gruda and Ferdi Kadıoğlu for a combined total of £100m.

Paraguay midfielder Diego Gomez is also expected to join from Inter Miami this January for around £12m. All five will have to go some to get close to Gross’ achievements.