'i knew' - Roberto De Zerbi sends concise message to Daniele De Rossi and Roma after Europa League draw
Brighton and Hove Albion fans are preparing for another glamour Europa League tie against Roma.
Brighton’s maiden European campaign takes them to the Italian capital after they topped a Group B containing Marseille, Ajax and AEK Athens.
Brighton face a Roma side which reached the last 16 with a penalty shoot-out victory over Feyenoord in a play-off on Thursday night. The Giallorossi are in transition following the decision last month to sack Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.
Their ex-player Daniele De Rossi has taken charge and the former Italy international has the full respect of Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi.
"De Rossi is my friend,” said De Zerbi. “Our daughters are big friends and I have big respect for him. I knew before he worked at Roma he could be a great coach because as a player he showed incredible character, his father is a coach.
"He feels football like me, he has a big heart, he is a passionate person and we are friends. But I hope to win.”
De Zerbi was however keen to stress that Brighton have plenty to focus on ahead of the Europa League last 16 clash on March 7 and March 14.
"I want to keep my eyes on the Everton game and then we play in the FA Cup against Wolves. It’s a tough game [Roma], but if we want to go far in the Europa League we have to win.”