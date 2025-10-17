'I know' - Brighton boss reveals inside knowledge of Newcastle United's £69m threat

Brighton vs Newcastle this Saturday from the Amex Stadium, at 3pm

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler knows his side will have their work cut out keeping “special” talent Nick Woltemade quiet when they face Newcastle at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

The German frontman, 23, has made an impressive start to life in the Premier League since his £69m switch from Stuttgart ahead of the transfer deadline.

Woltemade scored in his last three Newcastle appearances before the international break – and the 6ft 6ins forward was also on target to give Germany a 1-0 win over Northern Ireland in their World Cup qualifier on Monday night.

“I knew him since a long time. My assistant coach Daniel (Niedzkowski) worked with him (in the national team set-up), so I was always interested in his development,” German coach Hurzeler said at a press conference.

“I think he is something special, how he plays for his height. He is very tall but still has an unbelievably good technical execution in tight spaces. How he uses his body in very effective ways is just impressive.

“These are all things you need to have to survive in the Premier League, and (it is impressive) how fast he adapted to the intensity and demands of the Premier League, which is really tough for new players.

“It will be a big challenge to face him tomorrow. As a German I am very pleased for him, so tomorrow he can stop scoring and then afterwards I wish him again all the best.”

Brighton will check on midfielder Diego Gomez, who picked up a thigh issue while away with Paraguay, but Brajan Gruda is out with a knee problem.