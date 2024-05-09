'I know for a fact' - Striker reveals why Roberto De Zerbi refused to leave Brighton despite top job offer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi refused to join Serie A giants Inter last summer due to his love for city rivals AC Milan – according to ex-Napoli and Atalanta striker German Denis.

De Zerbi, who is contracted with Brighton until June 2026, has been linked with numerous roles during his time at the Amex Stadium. Liverpool, Man United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Napoli have all been tracking his situation, while AC Milan are also reportedly keen on the Italian.

Last season De Zerbi guided Brighton to a record sixth in the Premier League and qualified for the Europa League, while playing some of the most attractive football in the division. It is said to have prompted Inter – who at the time were considering parting ways with Simone Inzaghi – to make their move for De Zerbi.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi works with his players ahead of this Saturday's Premier League clash at Newcastle

The Brighton boss previously played for AC Milan and is believed to have turned down the offer due to his connection to the club's main rivals.

“I know for a fact that Roberto De Zerbi said no to Inter because he is a Milan fan. When Simone Inzaghi, last year, was a bit in the balance,” Denis said during an interview with Sportitalia (via Pianeta Milan).

De Zerbi’s future remains uncertain and his comments at a recent fans’ forum did little to clear-up speculation. "I am not working just for a career,” said the 44-year-old. “I am working to wake up in the morning happy and if I will be happy like that in the future with Brighton, then there is not one team who can take me.

"But if I am not happy or feel the motivation to work like the last two seasons then I will change because I am not giving my best.”