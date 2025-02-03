'I know' - Graham Potter makes Chelsea transfer claim amid Evan Ferguson decision

All the latest transfer news of deadline day

Graham Potter has been burnt by the January transfer window before, so the new West Ham boss could be forgiven for enjoying a quieter month.

Potter’s ill-fated seven-month stint at Chelsea included a manic January during which owner Todd Boehly splurged a record £323million on new signings.

The former Swansea and Brighton manager had the unenviable task of dealing with an inflated squad and, when results did not match the outlay, he was out of a job by April.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion looks set to join Graham Potter at West Ham

Potter, 49, is now back in management with the Hammers after a 21-month break, and on Monday returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time.

“I know how the January window is. I know how it works,” said Potter, whose only new recruit before the deadline this time looks set to be Brighton striker Evan Ferguson on loan.

“Every club has to make their decisions based on the context and the resources. Chelsea made the decision at that time that I supported, as best I could, and respected.

“It’s not as simple as that again, it’s more that you just come into a team, a team that is lacking a bit of direction and maybe a bit of confidence.

“I think we have to think about the players that we’ve got. How can we get them feeling better about playing football? How can we get them connected to the supporters? How can we attack better? How can we defend better?

“At the same time everybody’s job in football at football clubs is to try and find the right player.

“But it’s important not to take what happened at Chelsea two years ago in January as how we should act here, because we’re a different context in a different club.

“I remember speaking to somebody years ago about recruitment, and even if you bring one player in it changes that dynamic because the current players think ‘OK, well, how does that affect me?’

“It’s a team sport, football, so how people interact with each other and communicate with each other is important.

“Sometimes we think is it the 11 best, or the best 11? It should be about the team. Sometimes we focus on individuals to solve problems within the team, but actually the team is the foundation.”