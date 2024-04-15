'I know them' - Pep Guardiola fires title warning to Liverpool and Arsenal ahead of Brighton

Manchester City are next in Premier League action Roberto De Zerbi's Brighton on April 25

Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City players are thriving under the pressure of the title run-in.

City enjoyed an outstanding weekend in their quest for a fourth successive Premier League crown as an emphatic victory over Luton, coupled with defeats for rivals Liverpool and Arsenal, put them top of the table.

Guardiola’s side are next in Premier League action at 10th placed Brighton on April 25 and are now not only clear favourites to retain their title but in a strong position to secure an unprecedented second treble in succession.

“They like to play the pressure,” said City manager Guardiola, speaking after Saturday’s 5-1 hammering of the Hatters. “They like it when you are dead or alive.

“That doesn’t mean we are going to do it but I am pretty sure we will be there until the end because I know them, I see their faces in the meetings before games and how they prepare.

“That means we’ll be Premier League champions? No, no. I am not saying that. But we will compete, that is for sure.”

City now head into two decisive knockout games against Real Madrid in the Champions League and Chelsea in the FA Cup over the coming week in good heart.

Real are the first up at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of a quarter-final tie that is evenly poised at 3-3 after a pulsating game in the Spanish capital last week.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team have plenty of time to prepare for the Thursday evening showdown at the Amex Stadium. Last Saturday they played out a 1-1 draw at Burnley, which did little for their chances of qualifying for Europe once again as De Zerbi continues wrestle with a host of injuries.