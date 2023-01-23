Harry Redknapp has named a Brighton & Hove Albion favourite in his Premier League Team of the Week following an excellent performance in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Leicester City.

The former Tottenham Hotspur, Portsmouth and QPR manager has named Albion winger Kaoru Mitoma in his team of the week for game week 21 of the 2022/23 season.

The 25-year-old wing wizard fired the Seagulls ahead midway through the first half at the King Power Stadium. The Japan international’s stunning curling effort from outside the box was his fourth goal in six games.

And Mitoma’s display against the Foxes suitably impressed Redknapp. The 75-year-old declared that the winger had been a joy to watch in recent weeks, and that Brighton had unearthed another gem.

Harry Redknapp has named a Brighton & Hove Albion favourite in his Premier League Team of the Week. Picture by Harry Trump/Getty Images

Speaking to BetVictor, Redknapp said: “Brighton’s recruitment is fantastic, and it looks like they’ve done it again with this lad. We’ve seen glimpses of him all season, but he’s been brilliant these last few weeks. He’s got lovely feet and a real eye for goal too, that was a brilliant strike against Leicester. I love watching him play and I’m excited to see him in the coming weeks.”

Mitoma was named alongside a host of household names in Redknapp’s team of the week.

Manchester City pair Erling Haaland and Rico Lewis were selected after starring in Sunday’s 3-0 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Haaland scored his fourth City hat-trick, and his 25th league goal of the season, against Wolves, while teenage full-back Lewis put in another performance that belied his age.

Manchester United hero Marcus Rashford and Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah were also picked after their contributions to Sunday’s thrilling top-of-the-table clash between United and the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

Rashford rifled home a superb 25-yard effort to give the United the lead, while Nketiah hit a double, including a 90th minute winner, in Arsenal’s 3-2 victory.

