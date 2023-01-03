Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi has spoken to World Cup winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister on his future as as the big guns of world football plan to make their move

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi wants to keep his World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister has only just returned to Sussex after a fortnight in his homeland celebrating his nation’s success in Qatar but, with the transfer window now open, speculation about his future is likely to ramp up.

The 24-year-old has been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Juventus and Chelsea since raising his stock considerably with some fine displays at the World Cup, but he signed a new Brighton contract in October committing his future until 2025, and has said he is happy on the south coast.

De Zerbi spoke with star midfielder yesterday and believes he should stay at least until the summer.

"The first question I ask Alexis was why he did not shoot the penalty in the semi-final I think,” the Albion boss said. “The second was the best position [for him in the team].

"For me, his best position is not a problem. When you have smart players – as Pascal Gross, Moises [Caicedo] and Alexis – for sure we find the best position for them. The most important is the quality of the player.

“I think he has to only enjoy it. To play like he did before. It is difficult for sure but it is better if you won the World Cup, it is one step more, not one step less.

“For this he has to be relaxed, to enjoy, and help us but we have to help him. I spoke about the family, about home, for this reason.

“But he is a good guy, a smart guy. He is mature. “To start again after you won the World Cup is not so easy.

“The last game he played was the final of the World Cup. For him, Brighton is his home and to play another six months at home is very important for him in this moment.

“I don’t like to be selfish, because I don’t like to do that with my players. But if I can give him a suggestion then I have to tell him what I think. I spoke with him and explained it.

“I am happy if he wants to stay with us until the end of the season and I think it is better for him,” the Italian added. “For us, for sure, but also for him because in this moment changing team in January can be a problem for him. For us, but also for him.”

Mac Allister also said he’s no rush to the leave the club he joined in 2019 from Argentinos Juniors.

“I try not to read too much (speculation),” Mac Allister said on Albion TV. “I always say I am happy here, I don’t have any rush to leave. I feel really good, I’m really grateful with this club, my team-mates and all the people who work here. I’m just focused on the next game and this club.