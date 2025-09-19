'I need to' - Thomas Frank makes top Tottenham decision ahead of Brighton

Thomas Frank will be up against Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton at the Amex Stadium

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex Stadium – Saturday, 3pm

Tottenham could go top of the Premier League with victory at Brighton on Saturday but Thomas Frank insists he will not pay much attention to the table until April.

Spurs have made an excellent start under the Danish coach with three wins from four in the Premier League and they triumphed 1-0 in their Champions League opener at home to Villarreal on Tuesday night.

Third-placed Tottenham could hit the summit with victory on the south coast if Liverpool lose in the Merseyside derby to Everton in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

But asked when he will look at the table, Frank smiled: “April? Let’s put it that way.

“I think I looked at the table a couple of times after one of the last games and I thought, ‘ooh, is that team that high or that low?’ because I’m not looking at it.

“I’m trying really to focus on our ourselves and our performances and what we can do.

“It is so easy to get dragged into something you can’t control. I think for the fans, they should dream, they should hope and all that. That is what football is all about.

“I also dream and hope but I’m a little bit closer to the action, so I need to stay level-headed and focus on next training because it needs to be perfect like today.

“It was very good training, with the coaches, with the staff, top players. Everything ran very well and then I need to do what I can to make sure we win more.”