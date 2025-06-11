Former Brighton striker frustrated by the transfer fee wanted by Sporting Lisbon as Arsenal and Man United wait

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Brighton striker Viktor Gyokeres will not be allowed to leave Sporting Lisbon for £59million, club president Frederico Varandas has insisted.

The Sweden striker, who has been heavily linked with Manchester United and is also a reported target for Arsenal, has an £84.7m release clause in his Sporting contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gyokeres moved to Brighton in 2018 from IF Brommapojkarna but failed to make an impact with the Seagulls. Gyokeres was behind the likes of Neal Maupay and Aaron Connolly in the pecking order at the time and was loaned to Swansea and Coventry.

Former Brighton striker Viktor Gyokeres is trying to force a move from Sporting Lisbon

The Swede made just a few cup appearances for the Seagulls and scored just once during a 4-0 win against Portsmouth in the second round of the EFL Cup in 2020.

He completed a permanent move to Coventry in 2021 and enjoyed a prolific spell in the second tier under then manager Mark Robins before moving on to Sporting for around £20m.

It has been reported, however, that the player believes he has a verbal agreement with the club whereby he can be sold for a fixed fee of £50.8m plus £8.4m in add-ons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Varandas has denied such an arrangement exists but says the club did promise the 27-year-old they would not hold out for the full value stated in the release clause.

Varandas says this was discussed at a meeting between club officials and Gyokeres’ representative last year.

The club president told reporters in Portugal: “What was agreed? That Sporting would not demand a release clause now. For one reason – he was going to be 27 years old and no player leaves Portugal at 27 for 100 or 90million euros.

“In that same meeting, the agent wanted to anchor the exit to a value. I said this sentence: ‘It’s not worth us setting a value because I don’t know what will happen in a year’s time. I don’t know if it will be 40, 60 or 80. What I can guarantee is that I will not demand 100million euros’.

“From then on, I never spoke to the agent again, I never spoke to the player about departures or values.”

Gyokeres has scored 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting in all competitions.