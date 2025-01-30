Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabian Hurzeler also spoke about how ‘rare’ a player like the young Irish striker is.

In a pre-match press conference before Albion face Nottingham Forest in a Premier League fixture, the Brighton boss spoke about Evan Ferguson’s future at the club.

During this January transfer window, there has been plenty of speculation about the seemingly out-of-favour striker.

SussexWorld asked the head coach about his thoughts on a loan move for the Irishman with no option to buy, and whether the manager would like him to stay.

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler made his thoughts clear about Evan Ferguson. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Fabian Hurzeler said: “The main thing is development, his individual development. That’s what we’re really keen on because that’s the was of the club.

"I see the future from Evan long-term and I see it here because I like his profile. His profile is really rare on the market, you don’t see it so often, a clear number nine.

"In the end, it’s also the responsibility for the players to show the potential. So we are talking a lot about Evans past, how good he was. In the end no one can get anything back from the past.

“The only thing is that we know that he has the potential so now it’s about us to help him and him to prove it, to show it every day and also in the games.

"It’s not only the responsibility from the club to develop him, it’s also the intrinsic motivation from the player to be the best every day to use the chances you have during the season and to get back in your shape.

"In the end, you have everything here, you have the perfect infrastructure, we have good staff, we have experts in our staff, a good environment, good atmosphere…

"I demand also from the players that they use these things, that they try to get back in the best shape.”