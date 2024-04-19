Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roberto De Zerbi admits Brighton’s form this season has given him sleepless nights. Injuries and a packed fixture schedule caught up with the Seagulls this term as they have slipped to 10th in the table, exited the Europa League and the FA Cup.

The Seagulls drew 1-1 in the Premier League against lowly Burnley at Turf Moor last Saturday and it was their 11th draw of the season – two more than any other team in the Premier League.

"I want to tell you one secret,” said De Zerbi after the Burnley match. “During the night, when I can’t sleep I study the table. We are fifth position for goals conceded. Seven or eighth with goals scored but we are the team that make more draws. It is different playing without [Kaoru] Mitoma or [Solly] March. We have a lot of young attackers and very good players but they can become great players as Mitoma and March. This season we suffer and we pay a big price because we are not scoring.”

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi has had numerous injuries this season

Another player to suffer an injury at Burnley was Pervis Estupinan as the Ecuadorian left back was forced to come off after 13 minutes with an ankle problem.

De Zerbi added: “The injury of Pervis Estupinan in the first part of the season and Tariq Lamptey in the first part of the season did not help. Last season our style was four at the back but two full-backs forward. We had to change this position playing three at the back because we had a lot of problems.”

