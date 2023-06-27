‘I told him’ – Pervis Estupinan speaks out on record £30m Brighton transfer

Brighton left back Pervis Estupinan can't wait to team up once again with Joao Pedro. The Seagulls smashed their transfer record this summer to sign Pedro from Championship outfit Watford for £30m.

The Brazilian attacker was the leading scorer for the Hornets in the second tier last term and arrived to the south coast on a five-year contract.

Estupinan, who impressed on the left flank for Albion last season, is well aware of Pedro's talents having played together previously at Watford. Estupinan went on to sign for Villarreal in 2020, before returning to the UK to join Brighton for £15m in 2022.

Brighton left back Pervis Estupinan previously played with Joao Pedro at Watford

The duo will now team up once more as Albion prepare for the Premier League and the Europa League – and Estupinan feels he can make a real impact for Roberto De Zerbi's team.

“When I heard Joao’s name I spoke to some teammates here as I knew him from our time at Watford together," the Ecuadorian said to the official Albion website. “I told them that he’s a very good player, he has great technique, a quality player. I hope that he’ll be able to help the team.”

Estupinan also revealed he spoke to Pedro once he knew they would be reunited once more. "I spoke to him when I heard that he had signed for the club and I said ‘my friend were are going to be teammates again,’” Estupinan said. "He was really happy – he can’t wait to start training here and playing for us, he has seen us play and seen how well the team has been playing.

