Fabian Hurzeler said he is reluctant to take applause from fans after Brighton and Hove Albion win games.

The German was speaking after sealing a 4-0 win at Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday (February 22).

The 31-year-old initially watched on as his players celebrated the victory in front of the away fans – before he was convinced by Georginio Rutter and Yankuba Minteh to join in.

“I think I had to do it once, and in general I don't like it,” the Albion boss said. “I try to avoid it because I think the most important thing is that the players have the spotlight they deserve, as they work hard on the pitch.

"It's not me who's working hard. I have unbelievable staff around me, I have experts on my team who really work hard – they also deserve to be cheered and especially, of course, the players who do the hard work. Not only today, it's also hard work during the week.

"So it's not about me, it's not about the individual person. It's more about the success from the whole club, and therefore I try to avoid it.”

But Hurzeler admitted he couldn’t ‘fight against his players’ when they ‘try to push you’ to celebrate.

He explained: “That's a nice sign for sure but, like I said, it's always about togetherness and I think it's also something that makes this club so special, this spirit, this togetherness, this sticking together, no matter if it's a positive or a negative experience.

“That's something I really can identify with and this value is built over the past by the players, the owner, the CEO, the sporting director and therefore I just try to be part of it, try to identify myself with it and try to live it.”