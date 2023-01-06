"I want him to be 100%": Roberto De Zerbi lays down marker for star player linked with Chelsea and Newcastle

Roberto De Zerbi said he has not seen Leandro Trossard at his ‘maximum’ since returning from the 2022 World Cup.

The Belgium playmaker was dropped to the bench by the Brighton boss in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Everton, with his replacement Evan Ferguson scoring and assisting on his Premier League debut for the club.

De Zerbi said: “I preferred Ferguson at Everton. Trossard is a good player but I want him to be 100% of his capability. I haven’t seen him at the maximum since the World Cup. At the moment I didn’t see him at the best condition to play.”

Before the World Cup in Qatar, Trossard was in fine form for the Albion, scoring seven and assisting two in 14 Premier League appearances.

The 28-year-old was selected for Roberto Martinez’s Belgium squad, but only featured from the bench in what was a disappointing campaign for the Red Devils, as they left the competition at the group stage.

On his first game back for the club since returning from the Middle East, Trossard came off the bench and missed a spot-kick as Brighton crashed out of the EFL Cup to League One Charlton on penalties.

The Seagulls talisman also provided below-par performances against Southampton and Arsenal, failing to provide a goal or an assist before being dropped for the victory at Goodison Park.

The winger has six months left on his current Brighton contract and there have been numerous reports linking him with Chelsea and joining up with former manager Graham Potter.

Back in September, Trossard discussed the rumours with the Belgium media, saying: “Our coach did leave for Chelsea now but speculation about me following him makes no sense.

