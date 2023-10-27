Brighton and Hove Albion welcome Fulham to the American Express Stadium on Sunday

Fulham's Portuguese head coach Marco Silva will take his 13th placed team to Brighton this Sunday

Marco Silva said it was an “easy decision” to sign a new Fulham contract and insisted he is hungry for more success at Craven Cottage ahead of their Premier League showdown with Brighton.

Silva reportedly turned down an approach from Saudi Arabia in the summer and this week signed fresh terms to stay as Fulham boss until 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Portuguese manager, who guided the Cottagers to a top-half finish last season – including a 1-0 victory against Brighton at the Amex – highlighted his ambitions for the club going forward.

Speaking about his decision to sign a new contract ahead of Fulham’s clash against Brighton on Sunday, Silva said: “It was an easy one.

“(It was) a decision me and the club were both happy to take and was something that we have been talking about for a long time. It was a simple decision and an easy decision.

“We feel really well at this football club. We are ambitious people, I want more, I want more for this football club, I want more from my career as well and I want to be more competitive. With ambition and being demanding we can achieve it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fulham’s opponents Brighton are playing in the Europa League this term and claimed their first win in the competition with a 2-0 victory over Ajax on Thursday.

Silva lauded the Seagulls’ “incredible” rise in recent seasons and talked up manager Roberto De Zerbi’s influence since taking over in September 2022.

Silva said: “It has been an incredible journey with what they have been achieving behind the scenes.

“In everything they do they make really big decisions which is huge and of course their fans are proud, last night they achieved their first win in Europe and it’s a really important step for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They deserve it, not only because of last season where they were really good, when I was in Watford they came up and they have been growing as a club from that moment and I think they are a very good example and they deserve the credit.