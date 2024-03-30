Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi says he is no closer to signing a new contract, putting his future at the club in doubt.

The Italian, whose current deal runs out in 2026, has reportedly drawn interest from clubs around Europe – including Liverpool, who they play on Sunday at Anfield.

When asked if he could sign a new contract at Brighton: “At the moment, no. We didn’t find the agreement. The contract is a part of the future.

Brighton & Hove Albion Head Coach Roberto De Zerbi wants discussions with Tony Bloom

“It’s important for me, it’s important for everyone but it’s a small part, the big part is the plan. We have to speak with the club.”

Revelations about De Zerbi’s contract situation come before Brighton’s Premier League clash with title-chasing Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The Brighton boss admitted he wants to talk to the club’s chairman Tony Bloom to understand his plan for the future.

He added: “I have a different way to decide my future. I want to speak with my club, I have a contract but the problem is not the contract – the problem is to find the same plan, the same target, the same vision for the future.

“For me, I have not decided yet what is my future, because I have the contract, but anyway I want to speak with Tony (Bloom), my club, to understand their plan, to understand his plan, the Tony plan. Then we take the decision together, without problems.”

De Zerbi led the Seagulls to a sixth place finish in the league last season, qualifying them for the Europa League where they were knocked out earlier this month by Roma in the last 16.

He said: “My relationship with my players, my fans, I think it can’t change depending on the future. What we did is history and we can’t forget it.

“The future I want to keep my ambition, my motivation, I live for football 24 hours a day, I want to know what is the plan, what is the project, what is the future because if I don’t feel comfortable, I don’t feel the right motivation, I can’t stay any longer.”