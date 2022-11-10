Brighton's Tariq Lamptey celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the English League Cup third round match at Arsenal

Lamptey – predominantly a right sided player – was deployed on the left side of the Albion defence at the Emirates Stadium and played a key role as they secured a third round victory at the Emirates.

Eddie Nketiah had opened the scoring for the hosts with his 11th goal in 12 Carabao Cup outings, but Brighton stormed back. Danny Welbeck levelled from the penalty spot after the former Arsenal man had been fouled by Gunners debutant Karl Hein, the Estonia goalkeeper slipping over before jumping back to his feet just in time to trip Welbeck.

Kaoru Mitoma and Lamptey scored on the break to send Brighton through as Arteta’s call for the cavalry – Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes, Granit Xhaka and Oleksandr Zinchenko all coming off the bench – failed to rouse a response.

It was a first home defeat in 12 games for Arsenal, the last also coming at the hands of the Seagulls, who have now lost just one of their last five visits.

There were also starts for talented Albion youngsters Levi Colwill, Billy Gilmour, Julio Enciso and Jeremey Sarmiento.

De Zerbi, who steered Albion to their third consecutive win, said: "I learn Sarmiento, Enciso, Colwill, Lamptey and Gilmour they can play with us.

"They have the right level to play the games. I hope they start to believe more. To play in this stadium against these teams - Arsenal, or Chelsea, Man United or City - you have to believe in yourself. You have to believe in your quality and they have this quality and ability and I want that more and more.”

Of Lamptey’s new role, he added: “Lamptey on left: “I did not want to play with Estupinan but he (Lamptey) can play left side and I think he played well.”

Brighton now face Aston Villa at the Amex Stadium this Sunday before they break for the Qatar World Cup.