'I want to tell our fans' - Andrea Maldera delivers Roberto De Zerbi message after 'disappointing' defeat at Tottenham
Brennan Johnson struck a last-gasp winner in an enthralling game which saw Spurs come from a goal down to win.
Brighton assistant manager Andrea Maldera, speaking to BBC Match of the Day, said: "Sorry for my voice but I lost it in the match.
"We are disappointed. When you lose a match in the last ten seconds it is disappointing but we played a good match.
"I'm disappointed for the players because they gave everything, a big heart, big soul and with big quality but this is football and we have to accept the result.
"It's important always to play with courage and pride.
"We have our style, we know what the risks are and Tottenham are a good team, they pressed our midfield and centre backs.
"We had chances but if we don't score it can always go the other way."
Maldera took charge of the Brighton team in the absence of the suspended Robeto De Zerbi. De Zerbi did not travel to North London as he recovered from dental treatment.
Maldera revealed he was in constant contact with his compatriot.
"He was always in contact with the bench,” the Italian said. “He asked about the substitutions.
"It's not easy because as you speak the game keeps going. I spoke with Roberto a lot and he suffered with us.
"Roberto probably from tomorrow will be in Brighton. He will come to England and I want to tell our fans that he is good and has no problems.
"He should be on the bench for the next game and I hope so because I lost my voice. I love my job but it's better that Roberto comes."