Brighton & Hove Albion FC manager Roberto De Zerbi is interviewed on July 21, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images for Premier League)

He said “We’ve had too many draws… I think we could win more games. Sometimes I think about what I could do to do better, to win more but it’s tough… Now we have to be focused and move forward for us. It’s a tough period for us. We can play better and we can compete better.”

In response to a question about how he wanted Brighton to compete at the start of the season, the Albion manager said: “For sure, at the beginning, I thought we could compete in a different way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton haven’t won a premier league match since beating a struggling Nottingham at the start of March. In that match, an own goal from the opposition gave them the victory. The Albion’s goal of achieving back-to-back seasons featuring in a European competition seems almost impossible at this point.

What they can do, however, is build morale and a strong finish to the season. A win against Bournemouth, who have found decent form at home would be a good start. Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last Premier League home games, winning three and drawing two.