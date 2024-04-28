'I wanted to compete in a different way' - Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi reviews 'tough' season so far before Bournemouth match
He said “We’ve had too many draws… I think we could win more games. Sometimes I think about what I could do to do better, to win more but it’s tough… Now we have to be focused and move forward for us. It’s a tough period for us. We can play better and we can compete better.”
In response to a question about how he wanted Brighton to compete at the start of the season, the Albion manager said: “For sure, at the beginning, I thought we could compete in a different way.”
Brighton haven’t won a premier league match since beating a struggling Nottingham at the start of March. In that match, an own goal from the opposition gave them the victory. The Albion’s goal of achieving back-to-back seasons featuring in a European competition seems almost impossible at this point.
What they can do, however, is build morale and a strong finish to the season. A win against Bournemouth, who have found decent form at home would be a good start. Bournemouth are unbeaten in their last Premier League home games, winning three and drawing two.
This is their second longest run being unbeaten at home in the Premier League, with their longest was a streak lasting six games between May and October in 2018.
