'I was on the list' - Alexis Mac Allister explains penalty debate with Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma at Wolves

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister celebrates his fifth goal of the season after scoring his second penalty at Wolves

Dominant Brighton strolled to victory at Wolves to set a new club record and deliver a hammer blow to the hosts’ European hopes.

The Seagulls posted a new record points tally in the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 victory at Molineux.

Alex Mac Allister recovered from an earlier penalty miss to score from the spot before Leandro Trossard and Yves Bissouma wrapped up victory.

Brighton climbed to ninth – on 44 points – to inflict Wolves’ heaviest home defeat of the season.

Mac Allister showed great nerve to take the second penalty as Trossard was keen to take responsibility.

Bissouma also wanted Trossard to take the spot kick following Mac Allister's earlier miss but skipper Lewis Dunk handed the ball to Argentine who redeemed his earlier mistake.

"The second penalty was important for me because with the first one everyone knows what happened.

"Some people would think, 'Oh, he is going to miss it,' because I missed the first one but it wasn't never in my thoughts.

I knew that I was going to score and that is why I took it.

"Leo wanted it and Bissouma wanted Leo to take it but I knew I would score. We have a list and I was on the list and I was on the pitch."

Skipper Lewis Dunk added: "I said to him after he scored 'it takes big balls to do what you just did.'

"We are all delighted for him. It was a good performance. We controlled it and one of our best performances of the season."

Mac Allister added: "I think the performance was very good. We scored three goals which was important for us and the fans. They always support us and we are very proud of them.