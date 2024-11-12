Matt O’Riley’s brave decision at Fulham forged a path to the top

The path to elite level football in the Premier League is rarely smooth and Matt O’Riley knows that better than most.

O’Riley, who netted Brighton’s winner in their memorable 2-1 win against Manchester City last Saturday, joined the Seagulls last summer from Celtic for £25m.

It was a magic moment for the Denmark international as the goal came on his Premier League debut – having just returned from ankle surgery following an injury sustained in the Carabao Cup against Crawley Town.

O’Riley started his career at Fulham and was even offered a four-year contract by the west London club, who were managed by Scott Parker at the time. However, O’Riley felt his first team chances would be limited and made the bold move to join League One club Milton Keynes Dons.

His fine form for the Dons attracted plenty of interest but it was Celtic who made the decisive move and in 2022 the midfielder agreed a switch to the Scottish champions for £1.5m.

O’Riley grasped his chance and netted 27 goals with 35 assists from his 124 outings with Celtic. In the 2023-24 season he was named the club’s Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year.

Brighton then made their move but it was that brave decision to leave the comfort of Fulham that really paid off for O’Riley. “I got offered a contract at Fulham when I was 19, it was a decent contract – a four year deal," said O’Riley to the Official BHAFC Podcast. “Even when I was 18 I thought I was ready to contribute and help the team. But it’s tough as a young player coming through the academy because there's other players who get bought for big money, so there's more incentive to play them.

“I feel for all young players at clubs because I know what it's like. I just felt I wasn't going to play and to be fair to [Fulham manager] Scott Parker, he was really honest with me.

“He said he saw me as a number six and I prefer playing as an eight. I'm more suited to it, but can happily do a six as well.

“But there were four or five number sixes and he said I was below the rest in the pecking order. So I just thought it was best to go elsewhere. It was actually really helpful that he was honest because if he wasn't I might not have made that decision.”