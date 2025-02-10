'I was watching' – Brighton defender name drops Liverpool star after major moment against Chelsea

Brighton defender Joel Veltman revealed the secret behind his first half assist as Albion beat Chelsea 2-1 in the fourth round of the FA Cup at the Amex Stadium last Saturday.

Chelsea were gifted a fifth-minute lead at the Amex Stadium when Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen spilled Cole Palmer’s tame effort into the net.

Georginio Rutter quickly headed Albion level from Veltman’s cross before a fine finish from Japan international Kaoru Mitoma, who was subject of a failed bid from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr during the transfer window, settled the all Premier League tie.

Brighton midfielder Diego Gomez and defender Joel Veltman (right) celebrate after the FA Cup fourth round victory against Chelsea

Veltman, 33, has been a key man for Fabian Hurzeler’s Brighton this term with 18 Premier League appearances. The experienced Dutchman also has two assists from two FA Cup outings this season following his pinpoint cross the tee-up Rutter.

Veltman delivered a fine first time ball into the box from Yankuba Minteh’s pass and revealed he has been studying Liverpool full back Trent Alexander Arnold, who is known for his fine range of passing and crossing.

“We trained on this,” said Veltman to Sussex World after the victory against Chelsea. “And I think it's really difficult to defend those passes back and then straight after, a cross.

"Trent Alexander Arnold, I was watching him doing it. Obviously, I don't have his kick, but the idea of it is amazing.

“The FA Cup is a big cup, it's the biggest cup in England, maybe the world. So, yeah, we’ll see who we draw and go for it.”

Veltman also said the win was a perfect response after their 7-0 Premier League hammering at Nottingham Forest last week.

“Obviously, we had a bad result,” said the former Ajax defender. “But now it's a great bounce-back game against Chelsea at home. Everything we needed to do, we did.

“We knew the things we needed to improve. When you have an off day – maybe that's an understatement, although every shot went in for them [Forest] – then you need a response in the game after, and I think we did tonight.

“I wouldn't say the win could change everything – it doesn't need to change everything – but it's always, always nice. It's a funny one, because we get them (Chelsea) on Friday as well again. So we need to do the same again.”

Veltman has been impressed with head coach Hurzeler this week as the German manager restored confidence to Albion players after the City Ground debacle.

“The gaffer is always hammering on about intensity, running back, running forward as well, when the attackers have the ball, stuff like that. And sometimes you need a result like that [at Forest] to get a sort of a reminder. You don't want it, but it could be a positive thing as well.”

“Of course I think he did well. The gaffer makes his own decisions, but he wants to feel the situation in the group, and that's what makes him a really good gaffer. You have a sense for what's going on in the dressing room. So again, that's paid off.”