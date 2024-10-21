Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new exhibition at Brighton & Hove Museum, Brighton and Hove Albion: A First Year in Europe

Football moves relentlessly forward and the priority is always the next. The next game, the next signing, the next manager, the next season.

But just sometimes it’s nice to stop, reflect and look back at what has been achieved – and at Brighton and Hove Albion’s that’s quite a lot, especially last season as they competed in European football for the first time in their history.

A new exhibition at Brighton & Hove Museum, Brighton and Hove Albion: A First Year in Europe opened last week and showcases their historic journey in the Europa League, where they played against giants of European football including Ajax, Marseille, AEK Athens and then Roma.

Brighton's pose for a team photo ahead of the UEFA Europa League Group B clash against Marseille at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton

BHAFC photographers Paul Hazelwood and Danny Last expertly captured the drama and emotion from each match not only from the stadiums but also from some of the most famous landmarks across Europe.

It was a surreal time for Brighton and I remember reporting on the draw (not from Monaco, unfortunately) and uploading reports about Brighton’s upcoming trips to Athens, Amsterdam and the south of France. It’s quite remarkable progress for a club who only moved to the Amex Stadium from the Withdean in 2011.

Chairman and owner Tony Bloom was at the opening of the exhibition and he spoke about his personal memories of competing in Europe and the highlight for the Bloom was Joao Pedro’s last minute winning goal against Marseille at the Amex Stadium, which sealed top spot in the group stage. The picture of which is one of many on display upstairs at Brighton Museum and Art Gallery.

Bloom, a boyhood supporter of the club, has been the chairman at Brighton since 2009 and the upward trajectory since his involvement shows little sign of slowing down. He just oversaw a summer spend of more than £200m on new players, they are currently fifth in the Premier League and the chairman expressed his ambition to reach Europe once more.

Despite almost 15 years at the helm, Bloom’s enthusiasm remains and speaking to him is just like talking to any Brighton fan. “This is an opportunity to re-live some of our highlights of one of the best seasons in the club’s history. Our fans who attended any of our Europa League games will have made memories that last a long time,” he said of the exhibition.

The display highlights the full range of emotions from the players and the fans and also includes shirts from the three group matches, pennants, tickets programmes and gifts. Albion’s Europa League away kit, designed specially by Nike, features Brighton’s Royal Pavilion and celebrates the club’s achievements and the city’s culture.

"Brighton and Hove Museums are about telling the story of the city and its people,” said chief executive Hedley Swain. “The Albion and their first campaign in Europe are very much part of that.”

Brighton’s current season is of course in full swing as they battle to compete in Europe once more but amid that, it’s worth taking a little time out to celebrate “A First Year In Europe” at the Brighton and Hove Museum.

Admission: Free with museum admission, Brighton and Hove Museums members free, Discount available for BHAFC STH, MA+ members and ticket holders. The exhibition runs from October 19 to March 31, 2025.