'I will beat Glenn Murray' - Neal Maupay wants to surpass Premier League record at Manchester United after sublime Watford strike

Neal Maupay scored his 26th Premier League goal at Watford to draw level with Glenn Murray

Maupay's brilliant first time effort towards the end of the first half was his eighth league goal of the season and his 26th Premier League goal in total.

It drew the Frenchman level to recently retired Albion legend Glenn Murray who also has 26 Premier League to his name.

Maupay's tally has arrived in 91 matches while Murray reached his Albion total in 96.

Maupay's effort broke the deadlock just before halftime.

Tariq Lamptey delivered a nice cross from the right and Maupay's first time effort from just inside the box whistled over Foster's head and dipped into the top corner.

The striker will have the chance to surpass Murray on Tuesday at Man United.

"For a French guy like me coming to England four years ago it's a great achievement," said Maupay after the match. "I'm sorry for Glenn but I'm a bit younger so I reckon I'll beat him soon. If it was against Manchester United on Tuesday that would be good.

"[It was] a great performance overall from the team. It’s been quite sometime without a win.

"Today felt like everyone played really well. We fought to the end. The second half was harder but we kept fighting. We kept a clean sheet. It’s good to start this big week coming with a win."

Maupay's goal also impressed Sky Sport pundit Kris Boyd: "What a finish this is. It is [Tariq] Lamptey down the right hand side, he whips a fantastic ball and [Neal] Maupay is waiting, and it is a half volley and he just floats it over Ben Foster into the roof of the net, it is a fantastic finish," Kris Boyd said, speaking on Sky Sports.