'I will listen to offers' - Brighton's £15m star and West Ham target makes worrying transfer claim as contract ticks down

Albion playmaker Leandro Trossard has cast doubt on his Brighton future this summer by admitting he will listen to other offers.

Trossard, 27, has been a regular fixture in Graham Potter's Premier League for the last two-and-a-half seasons following his £15m arrival from Genk in June 2019.

On his day the Belgium international is a skilful and creative force capable of carving out openings and also has an eye for goal.

Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Leo Trossard will consider his options this summer

Trossard however has scored just four times from 34 appearances and has looked below par of late as Brighton have suffered six straight defeats in the top flight.

Trossard is currently away on international duty and is preparing for Belgium's upcoming friendlies against Ireland and Burkina Faso.

Speaking to Le Soir, he said "I’ve become physically stronger in the Premier League; I’ve put on a lot of muscle mass. Every season I’ve also gained experience.

When asked about what his future holds, the 14 cap international added: "I don’t really think about it. I am 27 years old, and I let everything happen. I’ll listen to the offers, but I don’t necessarily want to leave. Brighton is also a very good club."

Trossard, who was linked with a move to West Ham last January, will have just 12 months remaining on his contract this summer.

It's a similar situation to his teammate Yves Bissouma who will also have a year left on his deal at the end of the season.